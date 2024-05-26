Two persons accused of smuggling petroleum products arrested in Karbala



Security forces arrested two persons accused of smuggling petroleum products in Karbala.

A statement by the Ministry of the Interior stated: The detachments of the Sixth Brigade, Energy Police in Karbala Governorate, arrested two persons accused of smuggling petroleum products and seized their vehicle due to the lack of official papers authorizing them to carry the petroleum product. They were detained and the vehicle was seized in preparation for completing the legal procedures and referring them to the competent judiciary.

