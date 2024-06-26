Two drug dealers arrested with a kilogram of crystal in their possession in Maysan

The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of two drug dealers and seized in their possession a kilogram of crystal in Maysan.

The spokesman for the Interior and the Security Media Cell, Brigadier General Miqdad Miri, said in a statement: ‘With a qualitative operation and in accordance with the accuracy of intelligence information, the General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs was able to arrest two important drug traffickers with a kilogram of crystal narcotic substances in their possession in Maysan Governorate.’

Merri added, “The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Maysan Drug Director and with the participation of a number of officers and members of the directorate. The accused were presented before the investigating judge, and he decided to arrest them in accordance with the provisions of Article 28 of the Anti-Narcotics Law.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency