Tuya Announces New Partnerships to Accelerate the Adoption of Smart Products in the Middle East

Tuya working with internationally renowned brands Logicom, Touchmate, Danube & TabTop to expand the AI+IoT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Global AI+IoT leader Tuya announced four new partnerships with international consumer electronics brands including Logicom, Touchmate, Danube and TabTop at this year’s GITEX Middle East tradeshow in Dubai.

These partnerships will help to expand the global reach of the AI+IoT market, as well as improve each company’s standing in the smart home industry in the Middle East.

In addition to announcing the partnerships, brands also announced that Tuya’s technology will be powering a series of their smart products including security, lighting and other electrical systems.

“Dubai is the most important trade and transit center in the Middle East, providing a huge amount of business opportunities for Tuya and our partners,” said Tuya general manager of LA & MEA Johnny Lu. “Tuya will work with our new partners to strengthen the intelligent solutions in this market.”

At Tuya’s booth during the GITEX tradeshow, their “Powered by Tuya” eco-intelligent products and smart living solutions received wide attention and praise from other exhibitors.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 100,000 partners in over 190 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in U.S., China, Germany, Japan, and India.

For more information, please visit Tuya’s Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.