TUV Rheinland Now Offering Market Access Services for Uganda

TUV Rheinland authorized to issue certificates of conformity for product exports to Uganda.

COLOGNE, Germany, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — In May 2019, TUV Rheinland received accreditation from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) according to the Ugandan accreditation system (PVoC). This means that TUV Rheinland is now authorized to issue certificates of conformity for products destined for Uganda from many different countries of origin. The certificates of conformity demonstrate that the imported products fulfill the relevant standards and regulations applicable in Uganda. Thanks to this market access service, exporters and manufacturers seeking to export their products to Uganda can count on comprehensive, global support from TUV Rheinland. The accreditation applies to a range of product categories including toys, electrical and electronic products, textiles, vehicles and chemical products.

The product-specific requirements regarding goods destined for Uganda are defined in more than 1,000 binding Ugandan standards. The primary aim is to protect consumers in Uganda from low-quality, even hazardous products.

TUV Rheinland experts inspect the export products in their countries of origin before they reach the Ugandan border and customs authorities. “The market dynamics and international competition mean that quick and seamless customs processing is vitally important for manufacturers. If products fail to meet certain standards or the accompanying documents contain errors, this can slow down the import procedure or even prevent goods from being imported at all,” says Uwe Halstenbach, Global Field Manager at TUV Rheinland. In addition to product conformity, TUV Rheinland experts check the scope and overall condition of shipments, which includes checking the delivery documents and product specifications and ensuring that the required markings and labels are present. The delivery quantities specified in the documents are also checked against the actual quantity loaded. “Thanks to our many years of experience and our international presence, TUV Rheinland can offer this market access service worldwide and ensure that products are ready for export,” explains Uwe Halstenbach. “We also perform all of the necessary product tests — including those that others have failed to do — in accredited test labs,” says Halstenbach.

More information on this topic and an overview of accredited product categories can be found on the TUV Rheinland website.