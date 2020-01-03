Turkey’s parliament approves military deployment to Libya

ANKARA Turkey's parliament has approved a bill to deploy troops to Libya in support of the embattled United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition legislators.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Thursday that the legislation passed with a 325-184 vote.

The government has not revealed details about the possible Turkish deployment. The motion allows the government to decide on the scope, amount and timing of any mission.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party and its allies hold a parliamentary majority. All important opposition parties in the assembly voted against the bill.

Parliament cut short its winter recess to address developments in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, where GNA-aligned forces are countering a renewed push by eastern-based, renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar to wrest control of the city.

Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump warned Erdogan against any interference in Libya in a telephone call.

Trump pointed out that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and President Erdogan in November signed two agreements relating to maritime border demarcation and enhanced security cooperation.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive in April, but their advances were brought to a standstill by pro-government troops along the city's southern outskirts.

However, the reported introduction of Russian mercenaries from the private Wagner group in September upended the balance of power and allowed LNA troops to seize control of key towns south of Tripoli.

Alongside an increase in the number of UAE air raids in support of Haftar, the Russian developments seem to have emboldened Erdogan and hastened Turkey's intervention, which in the past was limited to the sale of military equipment.

It wouldn't be right for us to remain silent against all of this, Erdogan said in December, referring to the presence of Russian fighters.

Since longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011, Libya has not had a stable government.

Efforts to demobilise and reintegrate fighters who had helped topple Gaddafi into the formal security apparatus have largely failed.

Instead, the GNA has had to rely on a number of militias to defend the city.

Haftar, who enjoys the support of a rival administration in the east, says he wants to restore order in the war-torn country.

For the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, key backers of the onetime Gaddafi loyalist, the 76-year-old represents a bulwark against political Islam that some in Tripoli have espoused.

