Turkey Supports Peaceful Settlement Of Libya Crisis: FM

ANKARA, Turkey Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, voiced his country's support for a peaceful settlement of the Libya crisis.

Cavusoglu emphasised the importance of a peaceful settlement of the dispute in Libya, adding that, international community should display a united and principled stance, to stop the clashes in Libya, according to a statement on his Twitter, after he met with his Libyan counterpart, Mohamed Taher Siala, in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

The Turkish and Libyan top diplomats visited Sudan, to attend the signing ceremony of a power-sharing deal between rival parties there.

During his visit, Cavusoglu will also meet with Sudanese officials, and representatives from other countries, participating in the signing ceremony.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK