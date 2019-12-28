Turkey Fully Prepared To Send Troops To Libya

ANKARA � Turkey is fully prepared to deploy its armed forces in Libya, the country's National Defence Ministry announced Friday.

The Turkish soldiers are ready to serve their duties in and outside Turkey, the ministry's spokeswoman, Nadide Sebnem Aktop was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkey will militarily support the Libyan UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), upon the latter's request, in order to fight Libya's east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar.

On Nov 27, Ankara and the Tripoli-based GNA signed two separate agreements, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of the two countries, in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Haftar recently declared the launch of the final military campaign, to take over the capital, Tripoli.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK