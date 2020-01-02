Tunisian President Saied: Libyan People Our Brethern Whatever Harms Them Harms US

Tunis-Tunisian President Kais Saied urged key Libyan players to work toward transition from international legitimacy to Libyan-Libyan legitimacy which reflects the will of the people away from bloodletting. In televised speech addressed to the Tunisian people, Saied said 'Libyan are our brothers, whatever hurts them, it hurts Tunisians as well, and whater pleases them certainly pleases us.' Referring to the initiative he launched at a meeting with Libyan prominent personalities in the Tunisian capital, Saied said it was based on the notion of bringing together Libyan antagonists to the negotiating table, but did not elaborate. 'It could prove to be successful..or somehow successful..or retracting, but the reference is the law, not the canon and bullets, he said. Sied unleashed an initiative to resolve the Libyan crisis at a meeting with Libyan digintaries representing social and political spectrum within the Supreme Libyan Council of Tribes and Libyan Cities, in Carthag Palace on Dec 23.

Source: Libya News Agency