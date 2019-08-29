Tunisian Interim President and UN Special Envoy to Libya Discuss Situation in Libya

Breaking news
Tunis-Tunisian Interim President Mohamed Al Naser discussed here on Wednesday with the Head of UN Support Mission in Libya Ghasan Salama developments in Libya. UNSMIL website quoted the UN Special Envoy as saying 'there was an encouraging development at the G7 meeting in France, and we want to build on this positive development to shore up international position to the Libyan issue, that allows Libyans to recover and neighbouring countries to benefit from stability in Libya.' On its part, the Tunisian Presidency said in a statement posted to its SMS page that the Interim President had praised the effort of the UN Envoy to bring about a solution to the crisis in Libya.
Source: Libya News Agency