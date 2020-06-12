Tunisian Defense Minister: There Is No Deployment Of Any Foreign Forces In Tunisia, And The Solution In Libya Is Political

Tunisia- The Tunisian Defense Minister, Imad Al-Hazqi, reiterated on Thursday his country’s position rejecting all forms of foreign interference in Libya, denying the presence of any foreign forces in Tunisia. “Al-Hazqi” said in a statement carried by the “Mosaic FM” website that his country’s position with Libya was clear regarding the rejection of all forms of foreign interference, stressing that Tunisia is in favor of a political solution because there is no military solution to the crisis. “Al-Hazqi” added, that the solution to the Libyan crisis is a consensual political solution that takes primarily the interests of the Libyan people, expressing his country’s readiness to support any political solution that ends the crisis in Libya. Al-Hazqi denied the presence of any foreign forces in Tunisia. He stressed, by saying: “There is no deployment of any foreign forces in Tunisia, and there are no foreign military bases.” The Tunisian Minister of Defense affirmed that the land, sea and air borders are secured and the army is on standby for all emergencies, calling for further strengthening the capabilities of the army and raising morale.

Source: Libya News Agency