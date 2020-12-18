Tunisian And Portuguese Foreign Ministers Stressing The Necessity Of Stability In Libya.

Tunis, December 18, 2020 – Lana – Tunisian foreign minister ‘Othman Grandi’, Thursday, discussed with his Portuguese counterpart ‘Augusto Santos Silva’ the developments of the crisis in Libya. In a statements on its Facebook official page, the Tunisian foreign ministry said, that during the meeting ‘Grandi’ had stressed on the necessity to achieve stability in Libya, away from all foreign interference, whatever their source. The statement added, ‘Grandi’ stressed that the stability of Libya is the stability to whole region, he also said that Tunisia is doing its best to help Libyans , and paving the way for them to reach a consensual solution stems from their will. =Lana=

