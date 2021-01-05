Breaking news
- Tunisia Hopes UN Adopts Resolution Concerning Libya
- EU Ready To Contribute To Peaceful Solution In Libya
- Residents Of Houn Stick To Their Demands That Mercenaries Leave The City
- Interior Ministry Reaches Agreement With 5+5 To Re-Open Highway
- GNA Interior Minister Discuss With Tabou Assembly Chief Security In Southern Region
Tunisia Hopes UN Adopts Resolution Concerning LibyaJanuary 5, 2021
Washington-Tunisia, current Chairman of UN Security council has said it hoped the Council would adopt a resolution by virtue of which international observers would be deployed to monitor the holding ceasefire in Libya. ‘We need to adopt this mechanism, but this depends on the negotiations between Libyan parties, and the UN Support Mission in Libya based on the Secretary General proposals.
Source: Libya News Agency
