Tunisia Hopes UN Adopts Resolution Concerning Libya

January 5, 2021   

Washington-Tunisia, current Chairman of UN Security council has said it hoped the Council would adopt a resolution by virtue of which international observers would be deployed to monitor the holding ceasefire in Libya. ‘We need to adopt this mechanism, but this depends on the negotiations between Libyan parties, and the UN Support Mission in Libya based on the Secretary General proposals. 

Source: Libya News Agency

