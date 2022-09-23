Tunisia-Bangladesh: Towards strengthening trade flows

TUNIS— Tunisia is ready to strengthen trade with Bangladesh, given the depth of historical ties and complementarity between the two countries, said CEO of the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), Mourad Ben Hassine during his meeting with Libya-based Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Shamim Al-Zaman.

For his part, the ambassador, who is on a working visit to Tunisia from Sept 21 to 23, stressed that the demand for dates is increasing in the Bangladeshi market (170 million consumers).

He expressed his country’s willingness to import this product from Tunisia, indicating that his country is interested in investing in our country as a platform to conquer the neighbouring and African markets.

He also mentioned “the organisation of visits of delegations of Tunisian businessmen to Bangladesh and vice versa, as well as the strengthening and development of participation in fairs and exhibitions organised in both countries.

Tunisia imports several products from Bangladesh, including textile and clothing (TH) inputs (70% of Tunisian imports in the TH sector are imported from the Bengali market), followed by leather and shoes (7%).

Tunisia exports mineral and chemical fertilisers (phosphate) to Bengal, accounting for 95% of total Tunisian exports in this field.

Tunisian exports of dates to Bangladesh represent 3% of total national exports to this market.

The two parties also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the commercial and economic fields and to open new opportunities for Tunisian exporting companies on the Bangladeshi market.

