Tunisia And Germany: The Stability Of Libya Is Important To The Stability Of The Mediterranean Region.

Tunisia, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Al-Jarandi held a phone call with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, during which he addressed several issues, including the developments of the situation in Libya.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “The two ministers confirmed during this call that the stability of Libya will contribute to helping to stabilize the Mediterranean region.”

The two ministers stressed the importance of coordination in order to assist the Government of National Unity, to reach a lasting and comprehensive political settlement in Libya.

Source: Libyan News Agency