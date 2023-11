Time. Topic 11:00 Session of the Administration and Justice Committee, headed by MP George Adwan, to follow up on the study of the law proposal aimed at regulating the legal status of displaced Syrians in Lebanon and to propose a media law 12:30 MP Simon Abi Ramia holds press conference 18:30 The National Bloc hosts former Minister Tareq Mitri to discuss the latest developments in the war on Gaza and its repercussions on Lebanon

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon