Tuesday, 26/5/2020 | 9:46 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Trump And Macron Agree That The Escalation In Libya Must Be Stopped
Algerian Prime Minister: Dialogue And National Reconciliation Are The Basis For Ending The Libyan Differences
The US Embassy In Libya: It Is Time To Immediately Halt The Escalation And Return To Negotiations In Libya
The Italian Cabinet Approves The “IRINI” Operation Decree In Libya
The President Of The Arab Parliament Appeals To The United Nations And The Security Council To Intervene To Cease Fire In Libya
You are here:  / Government Policy / Trump And Macron Agree That The Escalation In Libya Must Be Stopped

Trump And Macron Agree That The Escalation In Libya Must Be Stopped

May 24, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

Washington- US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed on Wednesday the need to stop escalation in Libya as soon as possible. The White House said in a statement that President Trump discussed in a telephone conversation with “Macron” the increasing tensions in Libya, and the two presidents expressed their concern about the deteriorating situation in Libya, and agreed on the need to address the tension immediately.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   