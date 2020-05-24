Breaking news
- Trump And Macron Agree That The Escalation In Libya Must Be Stopped
- Algerian Prime Minister: Dialogue And National Reconciliation Are The Basis For Ending The Libyan Differences
- The US Embassy In Libya: It Is Time To Immediately Halt The Escalation And Return To Negotiations In Libya
- The Italian Cabinet Approves The “IRINI” Operation Decree In Libya
- The President Of The Arab Parliament Appeals To The United Nations And The Security Council To Intervene To Cease Fire In Libya
Trump And Macron Agree That The Escalation In Libya Must Be Stopped
May 24, 2020
Washington- US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed on Wednesday the need to stop escalation in Libya as soon as possible. The White House said in a statement that President Trump discussed in a telephone conversation with “Macron” the increasing tensions in Libya, and the two presidents expressed their concern about the deteriorating situation in Libya, and agreed on the need to address the tension immediately.
Source: Libya News Agency
