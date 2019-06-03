TrueProfile.io Joins Estonia’s e-Residency Marketplace to Encourage Trusting, Professional Relationships Between Global Entrepreneurs

DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ –TrueProfile.io, the globally trusted provider of professional document verification has been approved by e-Residency, Estonia’s new government-backed initiative, as a new member of their e-Residency marketplace. By joining the e-Residency marketplace, TrueProfile.io offers Estonia’s digital nation the ability to verify their digital credentials and professional documents to further establish themselves as trusted, skilled global citizens.

Estonia’s e-Residency programme has had particular uptake by entrepreneurs around the world who have utilized their digital identities in order to build location independent businesses. By taking advantage of TrueProfile.io’s exclusive offers for e-Residents (which include free and heavily discounted professional verifications) e-Residents can enhance their appeal at an international level in a number of ways.

TrueProfile.io is designed to aid e-Residents at all stages within their career journey – whether they are business owners, job seekers or are keen to build professional relationships with other e-Residents. For example, having a verified professional profile will enable e-Residents to foster instant trust with clients, contractors and employers around the world. Plus, for entrepreneurial e-Residents who are keen to build upon their business success and make new hires, TrueProfile.io is an excellent means of expanding their ventures by verifying potential employees.

Of joining the e-Residency marketplace, René Seifert, TrueProfile.io’s Chief Digital Officer says:

“We are delighted to have joined the e-Residency marketplace as we recognised a shared vision with TrueProfile.io of utilizing technology in order to foster professional growth, regardless of location. To assist e-Residents in obtaining their verified, digital portfolio from TrueProfile.io, we are offering a free education verification for the first 1,000 e-Residents who sign up. After which, e-Residents can enjoy a 33% discount on education verifications.”

Joel Burke, Head of Business Development for e-Residency says:

“TrueProfile is a very forward thinking product and we believe it will add considerable value to the e-Residency community. Today we already see people from across the world running location independent businesses but trust is often a factor that is hard to overcome for global entrepreneurs conducting business entirely remotely, and the ability to verify additional credentials on demand helps create an even more trusted business environment in the community.”

About TrueProfile.io

TrueProfile.io is powered by the DataFlow Group, a company which has been serving the PSV needs of government entities, authorities and companies around the world since 2006. By being built upon blockchain, TrueProfile.io’s aim is to provide these services in a modern environment which ultimately provides applicants with a portable, digital, professional portfolio while providing employers with the verified information they need to make the best hiring decisions. For more information visit: https://www.trueprofile.io/ e-Residents can sign up and redeem their free or discounted verification via the following link: https://www.trueprofile.io/ member/lp/estonia/?utm_source= partnership&utm_campaign= eresidencypartnership&utm_ content=eresidency

About e-Residency

e-Residency is the first service of its kind offering a government-issued digital identity and status for global citizens. This provides business owners with full access to Estonia’s e-services and access to e-Residency’s global network. By being an e-Resident, individuals can operate as a trusted, location-independent EU company. For more information visit: https://e-resident.gov.ee

