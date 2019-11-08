Tripoli Ophthalmic hospital witnesses radical maintenance

- ticket title
Tripoli Ophthalmic hospital witnesses radical maintenanceNovember 8, 2019
Tripoli- The Ophthalmic hospital in Tripoli is witnessing a radical maintenance work carried out by the Ministry of Health for sewage networks and toilets. This is being implemented for the first time in 30 years, exceeding 80% to date, as part of the ministry's plan to improve and develop health services. According to the ministry's website, that 'Mohammed Haytham Issa', the Undersecretary of the health Ministry , supervises the implementation of the ministry's plan to support the public health sector, including projects to maintain hospitals and provide them with modern equipment. The old Ophthalmic hospital building is undergoing radical maintenance and is being transformed into a new 5-storey, 80-bed facility. Maintenance work included sewerage networks, toilets, maintenance of the main building of the Hospital and the kitchen, and other operational maintenance is underway.
Source: Libya News Agency