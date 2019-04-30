- ticket title
- 42,000 Libyans now displaced by Tripoli clashes, UNHCR among those providing aid
- Libya: Tripoli Clashes Situational Report No.19 As of 30 April 2019 (covering 28-30 April)
- Displaced by war, Tripoli residents wait in limbo
- Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 30 April 2019 (since 4 April 2019)
- Libya: UN mobilized to support thousands uprooted by Tripoli clashes, renews call for humanitarian truce
96 CIVILIAN CASUALTIES OF WHICH 22 FATALITIES
42,600 DISPLACED PEOPLE
3,300 REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS IN DETENTION CENTRES EXPOSED TO OR AT RISK OF CONFLICT
31,500 ASSISTED WITH SOME FORM OF HUMANITARIAN SERVICES
US$10.2M FUNDING REQUIREMENTS FOR TRIPOLI FLASH APPEAL
Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs