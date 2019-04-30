Wednesday, 1/5/2019 | 4:31 UTC+0
42,000 Libyans now displaced by Tripoli clashes, UNHCR among those providing aid
Libya: Tripoli Clashes Situational Report No.19 As of 30 April 2019 (covering 28-30 April)
Displaced by war, Tripoli residents wait in limbo
Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 30 April 2019 (since 4 April 2019)
Libya: UN mobilized to support thousands uprooted by Tripoli clashes, renews call for humanitarian truce
Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 30 April 2019 (since 4 April 2019)

April 30, 2019   

96 CIVILIAN CASUALTIES OF WHICH 22 FATALITIES

42,600 DISPLACED PEOPLE

3,300 REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS IN DETENTION CENTRES EXPOSED TO OR AT RISK OF CONFLICT

31,500 ASSISTED WITH SOME FORM OF HUMANITARIAN SERVICES

US$10.2M FUNDING REQUIREMENTS FOR TRIPOLI FLASH APPEAL

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

