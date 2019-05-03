Saturday, 4/5/2019 | 1:09 UTC+0
Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 3 May 2019 (since 4 April 2019)

May 3, 2019   

102 Civilian casualties of which 23 fatalities

54,900 Number of people displaced

3,470 Refugees and migrants in detention centres exposed to or at risk of conflict

32,900 Assisted with some form of humanitarian services

US$ 10.2M Funding requirements for Tripoli Flash Appeal

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

