Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 3 May 2019 (since 4 April 2019)May 3, 2019
102 Civilian casualties of which 23 fatalities
54,900 Number of people displaced
3,470 Refugees and migrants in detention centres exposed to or at risk of conflict
32,900 Assisted with some form of humanitarian services
US$ 10.2M Funding requirements for Tripoli Flash Appeal
Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs