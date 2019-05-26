- ticket title
Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 24 May 2019 (since 4 April 2019)May 26, 2019
135 Civilian casualties of which 31 fatalities
82,300 Number of people displaced
3,400 Refugees and migrants in detention centres exposed to or at risk of conflict
45,600 Assisted with some form of humanitarian services
US$10.2M Funding requirements for Tripoli Flash Appeal
Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs