Libya’s Haftar Says to Fight Until Tripoli ‘Militias’ Defeated
Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 24 May 2019 (since 4 April 2019)
Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 May 2019 – Libya
Civilian Experiences, Needs in Conflict Critical to Creating Protection, Accountability Frameworks, Speakers Tell Security Council
Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 11 Groups for Consultative Status, Defers Action on 85 in Fourth Day of Resumed Session
May 26, 2019   

135 Civilian casualties of which 31 fatalities

82,300 Number of people displaced

3,400 Refugees and migrants in detention centres exposed to or at risk of conflict

45,600 Assisted with some form of humanitarian services

US$10.2M Funding requirements for Tripoli Flash Appeal

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

