Trend Micro updated its blog saying vulnerabilities discovered in SHAREit have been fixed

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SHAREit today issued a statement regarding Trend Micro‘s updates on its earlier reports, which says they have acknowledged that the vulnerabilities discovered earlier in the SHAREit app have been fixed.

The report had pointed out potential security vulnerabilities in the SHAREit app earlier. SHAREit became aware of it and responded promptly to investigate the report. After that, SHAREit released a patch to address the alleged vulnerabilities.

The company is pleased to share that after conducting relevant checks, the Trend Micro research team has acknowledged and confirmed the safety of the SHAREit app in their blog and advised users to download the latest version of the app available in the Google Play Store. Please find the updated article here.

As a leading file sharing, content streaming and gaming platform, the company always been committed to protecting users’ security and privacy to the highest standard while continuously adapting and updating the SHAREit app to meet potential security threats.

SHAREit is fully committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries and regions it operates in, while moving forward with the vision to democratize digital content globally and make it easily accessible by everyone.

About SHAREit

SHAREit is one of the world’s largest offline and online platforms that provides file sharing, content streaming and gaming services. It has a strong market presence in South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa. SHAREit was recognized as the fastest growing media publisher globally for H1’2020 by AppsFlyer and also as the 2nd Top SEA Headquartered Media Publisher worldwide by downloads in 2020 by App Annie. The app is owned by Smart Media4U Technology Pte. Ltd. headquartered in Singapore.

