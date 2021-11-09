Traka launches inaugural Experience Centres in Australia and South Africa; aims to drive continuous collaboration and innovation

The Experience Centres will be accessible to customers across APACMEA

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Traka, the global leader in intelligent management solutions in key and equipment, today launched its first Experience Centres, located in two key strategic locations within the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APACMEA) division – Brisbane, Australia, and Johannesburg, South Africa. The Centres will serve as an environment for technology partners, end-users and Traka employees to immerse, educate, empower and innovate through industry trends, best practices, and product updates.

All visitors will be able to immerse themselves in Traka’s complete value proposition in the industry, as they will have unprecedented access to the company’s full suite of key and equipment management solutions. Within the Centres are also training facilities equipped with Traka’s innovative technologies to enable partners to create product prototypes and communicate with each other regardless of where they are around the world.

The Centres will also serve as sandboxes to enable technology partners to create new technologies, develop new ideas and build new processes to add continued value, thereby empowering them to streamline efficiencies and save on costs, time and resources.

Collectively, these Centres will provide a bespoke environment for Traka to virtually showcase its best-in-class capability.

Jason Van der Meer, Technical Director, APACMEA, Traka, commented: “We are very excited to officially open Traka’s first Experience Centres in two of our focus markets in the region. They were built as a result of years of listening to our stakeholders about the need for a place where they can share and create together. These hubs are the ideal environments for them to access the latest Traka technology and tools that would empower them to take that step further. We hope that the Centres become the heart of knowledge sharing, training, support and most importantly, collaboration among external and internal stakeholders. We can’t wait to start bringing people together and embarking on this journey towards innovation together.”

In the Middle East, Traka has seen exponential growth for the past few years. The company has established a growing customer base and a strong partner network, especially in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. There is a growing demand for Traka’s process control solutions in the banking, utilities, and critical infrastructure market sectors. The Experience Centres will enable customers and technology partners to understand and appreciate the latest innovations from Traka, and how they can future proof their investment with its continuous investment in R&D.

Founded in 1995, Traka is a leading global provider of intelligent key management systems and lockers solutions to help customers secure, manage and audit the use of almost any physical asset, including premises, devices, secure areas, equipment, machinery, and vehicles. With Traka’s systems, customers enjoy improved efficiency, reduced downtime, minor damage, and fewer losses, which means less administration and lower operating costs. The company was acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the world leader in door locking solutions, in 2012.

Martin Woodhouse, Head OF APACMEA, Traka, shares: “Traka is a business that continually invests in our people, our technologies, and our customers. For the past 30 years, we have developed our solutions and services to address and exceed the ever-changing needs of our customers and market sectors. In the near future, we plan on opening two more centres, in Singapore and the Middle East to further develop our support and education capability around Traka’s real value proposition. We will continue to invest in each of our regions to uphold our position as the trusted advisor to all our stakeholders at every step of the way.”

For more information about the Experience Centres, please visit https://systems.traka.com/ experience-centre.

Traka will be exhibiting at Intersec 2022 on 16-18 January 2022. Visit Stand S2-E11 at Dubai World Trade Centre to find out more or take a virtual tour of the new Experience Centre.

ABOUT TRAKA

Traka is the global leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment. Through the continuous development of our technology, our experts help organisations in different industries and size better control their important assets, improving productivity and accountability, and reducing risk in critical processes.

For more information about Traka, please visit https://www.traka.com/.