Third Annual AdventureNEXT Near East Celebrates Growth of Region’s Adventure Travel Industry

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Since 2017, Jordan and the Near East have seen a surge of interest in adventure travel in the region due in large part to AdventureNEXT Near East , which has brought $3.1 million USD in new business and more than 1,000 new travelers to Jordan, according to a survey of companies who participated in AdventureNEXT Near East. Now in its third year, AdventureNEXT Near East (1-3 April 2019 in Aqaba, Jordan) promises an impressive line-up of keynote speakers, regional-specific workshop content, a rich roster of international media and buyers, and the highly anticipated professional networking Marketplace session.

AdventureNEXT Near East 2019 builds on the momentum cultivated over the past two years. The event is a key conduit for connecting travel companies in the Near East region with registered travel buyers and media eager to forge new partnerships with Near East companies.

Though event delegates have numerous opportunities to network, the Marketplace helps regional companies kickstart new international partnerships with companies selling and packaging these trips to lucrative outbound traveler markets like United Kingdom, Germany, and North America. Nearly 90 percent of responding suppliers said they would register in 2019.

“AdventureNEXT Near East is the culmination of enormous collective efforts that generated employment and economic growth,” said Dr. Manal Kelig, executive director of Middle East and North Africa for the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) , which is hosting the event in partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board.

The AdventureNEXT Near East agenda includes destination-specific content, information about securing profit with purpose, and celebrating professional successes. In the opening keynote, Céline Cousteau, granddaughter of legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, will share how she uses filmmaking to inspire change and deepen human connections.

The event’s delegate list was recently published , and there is still time to register and arrange pre-scheduled meetings companies with a vested interest in the Near East’s adventure tourism. Those interested in attending are invited to register soon .

The ATTA is the leading voice and partner for the adventure travel industry. More than 1,300 member organizations including tour operators, tourism boards, specialty agents, and media share a vested interest in the sustainable development of adventure tourism. With specialized expertise in research, events, education, and media, the ATTA’s business services and events division, Adventure 360, delivers strategic solutions and a robust ecosystem of global events.

