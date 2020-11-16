Monday, 16/11/2020 | 6:54 UTC+0
The UN Mission Cancels Press Conference Scheduled After The Libyan Dialogue Sessions On Saturday.

November 15, 2020   

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) cancelled a press conference scheduled for Saturday at the end of sessions of the political dialogue in Tunis. UNSMIL Office of Information and Communication told journalists and various media covering the forum that there is no press conference today for the acting head of the UN mission in Libya, Stephanie Williams.

Source: Libyan News Agency

