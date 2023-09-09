The UN declares its readiness to support the Moroccan government in helping those affected by the earthquake

The United Nations announced its readiness to provide support to the Moroccan government to help those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco last night, leaving 820 dead and 672 injured.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, said in a statement today, Saturday, that “Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, expresses his solidarity with the government and people of Morocco in these difficult times, offers his condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

A 7-magnitude earthquake struck Al Haouz province, southwest of the city of Marrakesh, last night, killing hundreds of people and causing major material losses in the region and a number of provinces, cities and villages in various parts of the country.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency