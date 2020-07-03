Sunday, 5/7/2020 | 12:30 UTC+0
The Turkish President And German Chancellor Discuss The Situation In Libya By Phone

July 3, 2020   

Tunisia- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which they discussed developments of the situation in Libya and Syria. The contact department in the Turkish presidency said in a statement, Wednesday, that “Erdogan” and “Merkel” discussed during the call developments on regional issues, led by Libya and Syria.

Source: Libya News Agency

