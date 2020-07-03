The Turkish President And German Chancellor Discuss The Situation In Libya By Phone

Breaking news
The Turkish President And German Chancellor Discuss The Situation In Libya By PhoneJuly 3, 2020
Tunisia- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which they discussed developments of the situation in Libya and Syria. The contact department in the Turkish presidency said in a statement, Wednesday, that “Erdogan” and “Merkel” discussed during the call developments on regional issues, led by Libya and Syria.
