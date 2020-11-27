Saturday, 28/11/2020 | 9:08 UTC+0
The Tunisian Consulate In Tripoli Announces The Release Of (19) Tunisians Who Were Detained In Libya

November 27, 2020   

Tripoli- The Tunisian Consulate General in Tripoli announced, Thursday, that 19 Tunisian citizens who were arrested in recent days by the security authorities in Libya have been released, indicating that they were arrested while the Libyan security forces responded to legal immigration operations. The consulate stated in a post on its official Facebook page, that the responsible mission had secured the return of citizens to Tunisia through the Ras-Jdir border crossing.

Source: Libya News Agency

