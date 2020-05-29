The Supreme Council Of Libyan Tribes Welcomes The Position Of The Algerian Leadership For Calling For A Meeting Between The Libyan Parties

Tripoli – The Supreme Council of the Libyan Tribes and the Reconciliation Councils welcomed the position of the Algerian leadership on Algeria’s willingness to host a meeting between the Libyan parties, according to what the Acting Chargé d’Affaires ‘Ayoub al-Sharaa’ stated “Al-Sharaa” said in press statements, Wednesday, that this official position falls within the framework of the movements of representatives of the Supreme Council of Libyan Tribes and reconciliation councils, and its continuous meetings with representatives of the Algerian presidency to settle the crisis and save the blood of Libyans. “Al-Sharaa” explained that a Libyan meeting was supposed to take place during the month of March, a Libyan-Libyan meeting in Algiers, but the circumstances of the spread of the Corona virus – Covid 19, prevented this.

Source: Libya News Agency