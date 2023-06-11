The Qatari Foreign Ministry welcomes the agreement of the members of the 6 + 6 committee on electoral laws and describes the step as important.

The State of Qatar welcomed the agreement of the members of the Libyan 6 + 6 committee on electoral laws, describing this step as an important step towards achieving a political agreement, leading to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement today, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's appreciation to the Kingdom of Morocco for its efforts in hosting the talks and its support for dialogue and consensus between the Libyan parties. It also expressed Qatar's support for the efforts of the United Nations Mission in Libya to accomplish its tasks.

The ministry renewed its country's full support for the Libyan political process, and the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections on time for the stability of Libya and the realization of the aspirations of its brotherly people for development and prosperity.

Source: Libyan News Agency