The Presidential Council Reviews The Performance Of Some Security Institutions And The Settlement Of The Job Conditions Of Previous Employees Of The Presidential Security Service

Tripoli- The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord reviewed , during its meeting on Wednesday, the performance of Some security institutions, and steps that must be taken to settle the job conditions of employees of the former presidential security apparatus. The meeting was headed by the Vice-President of the Presidential Council, Mr. Ahmed Mitiq, in the presence of the Presidential Council’s representative, Mr. Abdul Salam Kajman, and the two council members, Mr. Muhammad Ammari and Ahmed Hamza. According to the Communications and Media Department of the Prime Minister, the meeting also discussed a number of topics related to aspects of the emergency budget agreement for the fiscal year 2020.

Source: Libya News Agency