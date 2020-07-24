The Presidential Council Reviews The Performance Of Some Security Institutions And The Settlement Of The Job Conditions Of Previous Employees Of The Presidential Security Service

Breaking news
- ticket title
- SP Jain School of Global Management تطرح برنامج بكالوريوس إدارة الأعمال “BBA” الأكثر مرونة على مستوى العالم
- Intelligent traffic management: helping vehicles to flow through an ancient city
- CGTN: Xi Jinping inspects NE China’s Jilin Province
- Secretary Elaine Chao Unveils Guidance Document for Regulation of Hyperloop Months Ahead of Schedule and Establishes Eligibility for Project Funding
- Huawei Drives Global Digital Traffic Management with Cutting-edge Intelligent Solution
The Presidential Council Reviews The Performance Of Some Security Institutions And The Settlement Of The Job Conditions Of Previous Employees Of The Presidential Security ServiceJuly 23, 2020
Tripoli- The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord reviewed , during its meeting on Wednesday, the performance of Some security institutions, and steps that must be taken to settle the job conditions of employees of the former presidential security apparatus. The meeting was headed by the Vice-President of the Presidential Council, Mr. Ahmed Mitiq, in the presence of the Presidential Council’s representative, Mr. Abdul Salam Kajman, and the two council members, Mr. Muhammad Ammari and Ahmed Hamza. According to the Communications and Media Department of the Prime Minister, the meeting also discussed a number of topics related to aspects of the emergency budget agreement for the fiscal year 2020.
Source: Libya News Agency
POST YOUR COMMENTS
You must be logged in to post a comment.