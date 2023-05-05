The PMF Kill 3 Terrorists Southwest Of Mosul

A force from the 57th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces killed three members of the remnants of the terrorist "ISIS", southwest of Nineveh Governorate.

The Popular Mobilization Commission's statement stated that this came based on reliable intelligence information about the existence of a tunnel in which a number of terrorist "ISIS" remnants are hiding southwest of Nineveh (30 km from Hatra district), where they were besieged in their guesthouses and three terrorist elements of "ISIS" remnants were killed.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency