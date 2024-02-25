The Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation meets with the Deputy Secretary of Labor of the Philippines.

Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation Ali Al-Abid Al-Rida met today, Sunday, with the Philippine Deputy Minister of Labor for Employment Affairs, Levinson Alcantara, at the Ministry's office. The meeting was attended by a delegation from the Philippine Ministry of Labor and Expatriates, represented by a number of officials from the Philippine Ministry of Labor, in addition to the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor for Employment Affairs, Dr. Ali Al-Maqouri, Advisor to the Minister, and Chargé d'Affaires of the Philippine Embassy in Libya. Al-Abed welcomed the presence of Filipino workers in the labor market, noting the ministry's role in facilitating procedures for the transfer of labor through the Wafid digital platform. He stressed that the Ministry is following up on the implementation of the Labor Relations Law, which greatly takes into account workers' rights, and that the Ministry is working to solve any obstacles facing workers in Libya. In turn, the Philippine Minister of Labor said that the Filipino community expresses its satisfaction with work in Libya, noting the remarkable progress that Libya has made in the field of employment and providing a suitable work environment, pointing out his country's interest in training and qualifying workers before entering the labor market, along with familiarity with the English language and the special laws in Libya. Source: Libyan News Agency