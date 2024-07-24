The Minister of Immigration stresses the importance of resolving the issue of displaced with the KRG

Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Ivan Faiq Jabro, discussed with the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s representation in Baghdad, Fares Issa, and his accompanying delegation, the conditions of the displaced in the region’s camps and the need to overcome the obstacles facing their return to their original areas.

The ministry stated in a statement, ‘Jabro indicated, today, Wednesday, during her meeting with Issa, that the humanitarian file regarding the conditions of the displaced has prolonged for more than ten years and must end.’

She stressed, “Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani was very keen on this humanitarian file to protect the dignity of citizens and to work to end this file according to the government program. This is what we worked on in order for the displaced families to return voluntarily, safely and with dignity to their areas of origin.”

Jabro appreciated “the role of the regional government in embracing the displaced over a period of ten years and providing them with

a helping hand, stressing at the same time the importance of cooperation and coordination to end this issue.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency