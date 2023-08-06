The Minister of Finance and the British Ambassador discuss joint financial cooperation and exchange of experiences

Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, discussed with the British Ambassador, Stephen Hitch, joint financial cooperation and exchange of experiences.

The Ministry of Finance stated in a statement: "The Minister met, today, Sunday, at the Ministry's headquarters, the British Ambassador and his accompanying delegation."

The meeting discussed, according to the statement, the consolidation of bilateral relations between the two countries, through the development of joint cooperation in the field of finance and economy and the exchange of experiences, in addition to discussing mechanisms for joint cooperation in the field of supporting financial and banking policies and building human capabilities.

The meeting discussed Iraq's steps in joining the international financial system and the most prominent procedures and reforms that the government is taking in the field of banking and financial sector, in a way that contributes to enhancing economic development in Iraq.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency