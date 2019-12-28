The Kremlin: Putin And Conte Discuss Developments In Libya, Stressing The Need For A Peaceful Solution To The Libyan Crisis

Breaking news
The Kremlin: Putin And Conte Discuss Developments In Libya, Stressing The Need For A Peaceful Solution To The Libyan CrisisDecember 28, 2019
Moscow- Lana - Russian President 'Vladimir Putin' on Thursday discussed with the Italian Prime Minister 'Giuseppe Conte' developments in Libya, in which the two sides stressed the need to resolve the crisis in the country by peaceful means. In a statement issued after the call, the Kremlin said that Putin and Conte discussed developments in Libya, focused on "the necessity of resolving the crisis by peaceful means", and expressed support for the efforts of the international community to help settle the Libyan crisis mediated by the United Nations.
Source: Libya News Agency