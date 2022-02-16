The Kahoot! app is now available in Arabic to make learning awesome for more than 300 million Arabic speakers worldwide

With more than 7 billion non-unique participants since its launch, Kahoot! continues its mission of making learning awesome by adding language support also for Arabic. Millions of Arabic speaking learners of all ages can now play, create and discover content with Kahoot! in their own language in a wide variety of settings.

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, announced today that the Kahoot! app for iOS and Android is now available in Arabic. Starting today, millions of Arabic-speaking users worldwide can create, play and discover kahoots in their own language.

Kahoot! is one of the most popular learning and engagement platforms in the world. Since its launch in 2013, more than 7 billion non-unique participants have used Kahoot! with over 2 billion non-unique participants in 2021 alone. In the last 12 months, millions have used Kahoot! in Arabic speaking countries.

“Our mission is to make learning awesome for learners of all ages across the globe, no matter where they are learning or what language they speak,” said Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot!. “We want every learner to be able to access meaningful learning and engagement content with Kahoot! so we are excited to expand our accessibility to millions of Arabic speakers today.”

With the introduction of Arabic, the Kahoot! app is now available in 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Norwegian, Japanese, Dutch, Turkish, Polish, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

An innovative tool to energize the workplace

Kahoot! is used in 97% of Fortune 500 companies in a wide variety of settings as part of the onboarding and training experience.

“Every day, more businesses across the globe are introducing Kahoot! as an effective- innovative digital learning tool for onboarding, training and assessment of their workforce, as well as to engage employees and build company culture. Regardless of their industry, our customers have identified that through Kahoot! sessions, employers and employees can share joyful and meaningful learning experiences at work, build emotional connections whether in-person or remote, enhance productivity and facilitate communication across different departments,” said Hanoa.

Rediscovering engagement during the learning process at school

Kahoot! is a pioneer in the education technology industry. Since its launch in 2013, Kahoot! at school has been introduced at schools and universities as a digital platform to increase engagement during learning and for usage during cultural events. In the last twelve months, more than 9 million teachers worldwide used Kahoot! to make learning more engaging in the classroom. Currently, over 10,000 educational institutions have already deployed multiuser Kahoot! teacher licenses.

Professor Mohammed Abo Hassan, a senior teacher of English in Bahrain and Kahoot! Academy educator explains how Kahoot! brings engagement into his classroom and how this has become highly relevant for him and his students.

“Kahoot! sparks fun and engagement for students everywhere. In my classroom, Team Mode is sure to bring the “wow factor” for instruction and collaboration,” said Mohammed Abo Hassan. “Since we have still been teaching remotely, Daily K!offee Kahoot! Sessions with my students builds community, connection and relationship across my classes and groups. Students love to play using Kahoot! on their personal devices, fully engaged and excited. In fact, students ask to play daily!”

Users interested in trying out some of the first kahoots available in Arabic can find great content created by Mohammed Abo Hassan and Radwan Bouziane , both Kahoot! Academy Verified educators.

To learn more about Arabic language support in the Kahoot! app, read ourblog post.

Media Contact:

Alejandro Viquez

alejandror@kahoot.com

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!’s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30+ million active accounts, with 2 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let’s play!

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1747369/Kahoot__app_in_ Arabic.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1099251/Kahoot_Purple_ Logo.jpg