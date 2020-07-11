The Italian And Algerian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ways To Contribute To Tackling The Libyan Crisis

Algeria- The Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabri Boqadoum, discussed, Thursday, with his Italian counterpart, Luigi de Mayo, the developments of the situation in Libya. According to a statement of the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides stressed the need to accelerate work to reach an agreement for an immediate cease-fire and to resume the Libyan dialogue to reach a comprehensive political solution that guarantees the unity and sovereignty of Libya and achieves legitimate aspirations and free options for the Libyan people. A statement said that “Boqadoum” visited Italy Thursday at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, as talks between the two sides touched on bilateral cooperation, especially the upcoming session of the high-level Algerian-Italian meeting to be held in Algeria and the visit of the country expected by Italian President “Sergio Mattarella” to Algeria at a later time, in addition to the economic partnership and its promising prospects. The statement added that the two sides have extensively dealt with a number of issues of common concern, foremost of which is the situation in Libya, where they discussed ways to contribute to addressing this crisis in light of the serious deterioration in the field situation and its dire implications for settlement efforts and the security of neighboring countries. The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Sahel and ways to enhance coordination between them to support development efforts in the region in a manner that guarantees the consolidation of security and stability.

Source: Libya News Agency