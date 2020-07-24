The Head Of The Airports Authority Tours Maitiga International Airport

Tripoli- The Ministry of Communications and Transport stated that it is seeking to reopen Maitiga International Airport. The head of the Airports Authority, Dr. Muhammad Bait Al-Mal, toured Maitiga International Airport, on Wednesday, alongside its General Manager “Lutfi Al-Tabib” and the directors of the concerned departments inside the airport, during which he inspected the work progress and followed up on the implementation of projects contracted by the Authority. These projects include: maintenance and development works for the passenger terminal and its facilities, maintenance of the main airstrip and repainting, in addition to maintenance work for devices and systems, including the airstrip lighting system and the central air conditioning system. During the visit, he also toured the new passenger terminal, which is currently being implemented by the Administrative Centers Development Authority, which will be linked to the current station, which will contribute significantly to accommodating a greater number of travelers and provide them with better services.

Source: Libya News Agency