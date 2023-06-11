The Gulf Cooperation Council stresses the cessation of foreign interference and the exit of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf stressed the need to stop all interference in the internal affairs of Libya and for the departure of all foreign forces and mercenaries from its lands.

This came in the final statement issued by the Ministerial Council of the Council at its 156th session, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, according to what was published by the Saudi News Agency.

The Council affirmed its firm positions and decisions regarding the Libyan crisis, once again its keenness to preserve the interests of the Libyan people, achieve its security and stability, and guarantee the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Libyan state.

The statement also expressed its support for the efforts of the United Nations envoy, Abdullah Batili, to reach a political solution, hold elections, and unify state institutions, to achieve what the Libyan people aspire to, and to lay the foundations for security and stability.

The Council welcomed the consensus reached by the Joint Committee (6 + 6) formed by the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, during its meetings in the Kingdom of Morocco on June 6-7, 2023, regarding the laws regulating the election of the Head of State and members of Parliament, as a positive and constructive step towards holding parliamentary presidential elections. .

Source: Libyan News Agency