The Guardian: Cost Of Conflict In Libya Reached $578 Billion

London-The Guardian newspaper reported that the UN intended to send observers to Libya to oversee the cease-fire in the country. This is the first time that the international organization takes active steps on the ground to enforce a ceasefire. In its report, the newspaper said the cease-fire reached in 23 October in Geneva is about to collapse, especially that the UN special envoy, Stephaney Williams revealed that there are 20,000 soldier or foreign mercenaries in the country, as the cost of conflict in the country since 2011 amounted to 578 billion dollars.

Source: Libya News Agency