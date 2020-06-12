- ticket title
- British Embassy In Libya: The Proliferation Of Mines And Remnants Of War In The Areas Of Clashes Is A Terrible Threat To The Lives Of Civilians
- Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell
- The French Ministry Of Defense Denies The Flight Of Its Warplanes Over Sirt City
- Tunisian Defense Minister: There Is No Deployment Of Any Foreign Forces In Tunisia, And The Solution In Libya Is Political
- The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development
The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development
June 12, 2020
Al-Baida- The mayor of Al-Baida Municipality, Ali Hussein, discussed with the German ambassador, “Oliver Offecha” how to help the municipality to promote local economic development through micro-enterprise initiatives for young people, and work to reform the infrastructure of clubs and recreational headquarters within the municipality. The German ambassador emphasized the role of women in participation and the need to provide an appropriate environment and work to establish training headquarters and a center for women. In turn, the mayor appreciated Germany’s efforts in strengthening the role of local authorities, and also confirmed his intention to strengthen the municipality’s relationship with all parties working to make its work successful by involving civil society institutions.
Source: Libya News Agency
