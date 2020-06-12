The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development

Al-Baida- The mayor of Al-Baida Municipality, Ali Hussein, discussed with the German ambassador, “Oliver Offecha” how to help the municipality to promote local economic development through micro-enterprise initiatives for young people, and work to reform the infrastructure of clubs and recreational headquarters within the municipality. The German ambassador emphasized the role of women in participation and the need to provide an appropriate environment and work to establish training headquarters and a center for women. In turn, the mayor appreciated Germany’s efforts in strengthening the role of local authorities, and also confirmed his intention to strengthen the municipality’s relationship with all parties working to make its work successful by involving civil society institutions.

Source: Libya News Agency