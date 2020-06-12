Saturday, 13/6/2020 | 5:02 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
British Embassy In Libya: The Proliferation Of Mines And Remnants Of War In The Areas Of Clashes Is A Terrible Threat To The Lives Of Civilians
Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell
The French Ministry Of Defense Denies The Flight Of Its Warplanes Over Sirt City
Tunisian Defense Minister: There Is No Deployment Of Any Foreign Forces In Tunisia, And The Solution In Libya Is Political
The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development
You are here:  / Government Policy / The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development

The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development

June 12, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

Al-Baida- The mayor of Al-Baida Municipality, Ali Hussein, discussed with the German ambassador, “Oliver Offecha” how to help the municipality to promote local economic development through micro-enterprise initiatives for young people, and work to reform the infrastructure of clubs and recreational headquarters within the municipality. The German ambassador emphasized the role of women in participation and the need to provide an appropriate environment and work to establish training headquarters and a center for women. In turn, the mayor appreciated Germany’s efforts in strengthening the role of local authorities, and also confirmed his intention to strengthen the municipality’s relationship with all parties working to make its work successful by involving civil society institutions.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   