The French Ministry Of Defense Denies The Flight Of Its Warplanes Over Sirt City

Paris- The French Ministry of Defense denied, Wednesday, the flight of its warplanes over the city of Sirt, stressing that these planes do not belong to it. The Italian website, Itamel Radar, said, Wednesday, that it followed the take-off of a Boeing “C-135FR (735) Stratotanker” aircraft from the ‘Estres’ Air Force Base in southern France to the Strait of Sicily. The independent site, which specializes in tracking movements over the Mediterranean, explained that the plane then followed the usual route that French aircraft used to fly to Libya. The website continued that the French plane left at 08:23 CET and disappeared from the radar at 09:56 CET, noting that the mission until 12:00 local time is still continuing.

Source: Libya News Agency