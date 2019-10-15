The First Dubai International VAPE EXPO Scheduled on March 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Vape expo organizer Way Joy today announced that the first Dubai International VAPE EXPO (“the EXPO”) has been scheduled for March 18 to 20, 2020, and will be held at Festival Arena By InterContinental, Al Badiya, Dubai Festival City. The EXPO will be special for business groups on March 18 and 19, and open to consumers on March 20.

More than 120 brands around the world, including SMOK, HANGSEN, INNOKIN, ASMODUS, IVG, JUST FOG, and local distributors in the Middle East are expected to participant in the EXPO. Buyers, exhibitors and professionals of the vaping industry, or any individuals or groups interested in the industry are welcome to participant in the EXPO.

The organizer the EXPO, Terry Hu, who is also the organizer of the first VPAE EXPO of China, believes that UAE and other countries in Middle East will witness another golden era for the vaping industry soon, as a new set of standards developed by the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) has come into effect from mid-April for legalizing the sale and use of electronic smoking devices in the region.

“The new regulation issued by ESMA means manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers are now allowed to sell vaping products in the country, as long as they meet the new standards,” Terry said. “We also can see people in the region of Middle East are showing more interest in vaping. I think It is time to embrace this new market.”

With this in mind, the EXPO aims to introduce more world well-known brands of vaping products and technologies to the consumer of the Middle East regions, to build bridges for more brands to explore and understand this new market, and to set up a communication platform for the public to know more about the vaping industry.

Therefore, during the EXPO in March 2020, a VAPE Summit will be held to encourage more open discussions and communication. Keynote speeches about public safety and health, product development, and market analysis, regulations and policies, leading brand introduction will be given in the Summit. Professionals interested in giving speeches of aforementioned topics are welcome to contact Terry for more details.

For more information, please visit: www.dbvape.com