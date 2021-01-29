The Commander Of The “IRINI” Operation: We Submitted To The United Nations “18” Reports On The Arms Embargo Imposed On Libya

Rome- Commander of the European "IRINI" operation to monitor the arms embargo on Libya, "Fabio Agostini," said today, that the operation's management has transmitted 18 reports to the United Nations so far regarding violations of the arms embargo on Libya, explaining that once the reports are sent, it is now up to the Security Council and its Sanctions Committee to take decisions on these potential violations.

Agostini added, according to what was reported by "Nova" agency in response to questions of parliamentarians in a hearing of the Foreign and Joint Defense Committees in the Italian House of Representatives and Senate: "We have learned of various violations of the arms embargo on both sides of the conflict in Libya, as well as on air traffic."

"Agostini" stressed that having "more available means" will facilitate the operation process in a noticeable way, indicating that the operation requires greater capabilities for air and ground surveillance, according to the Italian "Nova" agency.

The Council of the European Union, adopted a decision to launch the military operation "IRINI" with effect from April 1, 2020, to follow up on the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations on Libya, through the use of air, satellite and naval assets.

Source: Libya News Agency