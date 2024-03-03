The Central Bank announces the closure of the foreign exchange reservation system for personal purposes until next April.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar underlined the importance of cooperation with all governmental, non-governmental and private bodies concerned and partners to confront any mental health phenomena that may surface in the Egyptian society. He made the remarks during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of establishing Fahim Foundation. He congratulated Nabila Makram, the foundation's founder and chairperson of board of trustees, for the success of the institution, especially in spreading awareness about psychological diseases and providing mental health support. Source: State Information Service Egypt The Central Bank of Libya announced today the closure of the foreign exchange reservation system for personal purposes until next April. The bank explained that the quota allocated to all commercial banks has been reserved until the end of March, stressing that the date for opening the foreign currency reservation platform for individuals will be Sunday, March 31st. It is noteworthy that the Central Bank had announced in early February the launch of the 'Foreign Currency Reservation Platform for Individuals.' Source: Libyan News Agency