The Brussels International Center Organizes A Conference To Discuss The Libyan Crisis

Brussels- The Brussels International Research Center announced in a statement, Wednesday, its intention to organize a conference to discuss the developments of the Libyan crisis and its regional and international repercussions. The Center stressed in its statement that the conference will discuss activating a European role in preventing the tragic conditions from continuing to deteriorate, and working to restore stability in Libya. This is due to be attended by speakers representing the European Commission, the European Parliament, the United Nations and the most important research and humanitarian centers, along with dozens of diplomatic missions, research centers, journalists, and some foreign ministries of countries active in the Libyan file.

Source: Libya News Agency