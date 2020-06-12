The British Government: Libya Needs Comprehensive Political Settlements Under The Auspices Of The United Nations

London- A British government spokeswoman in the Middle East and North Africa, Rosie Diaz, welcomed the participation of the Libyan parties in the ceasefire negotiations, expressing her hope that it will lead to an end to the fighting permanently. “Diaz” said in a video recording that Britain welcomes the recent participation of the Libyan parties in the UN-led ceasefire negotiations and Arab and international efforts to find a political, not military, solution to the conflict. The British spokeswoman added that the recent developments have affected the human side and added new burdens on citizens in addition to the increasing situation of the Corona virus. “Diaz” pointed out that Libya needs comprehensive political settlements under the auspices of the United Nations that represent the interests of all Libyans and managed to get out of the conflict, adding that it is necessary for all to abide by the ceasefire and return to the United Nations-led political process. “The violence that we witnessed in recent months only caused the suffering of Libyan civilians and an increase in regional instability” , Diaz said, expressing her hope that a return to negotiations will lead to a permanent ceasefire.

Source: Libya News Agency