The Algerian President renews his country’s support for the stability of Libya

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received, today, Thursday, at El Mouradia Palace, Minister of Foreign Affairs Naglaa Al-Mangoush, and Minister of Communications in the Government of National Unity, Mohamed Chahoubi.

During the meeting, the Algerian president affirmed his country's support for the stability of Libya, pledging to continue supporting and developing cooperation relations between the two countries.

A Libyan delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Naglaa Al-Mangoush and Minister of Communications Mohamed Chahoubi held talks Thursday with Algerian officials on bilateral cooperation files between the two countries, and coordination of positions on Arab and regional issues of common concern, particularly the situation in Sudan.

Source: Libyan News Agency