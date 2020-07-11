The Algerian President Appoints A New Military Commander For The Provinces Bordering Libya

Breaking news
- علاج أول مرضى الشريان التاجي في العالم باستخدام الدعامات المحملة بالعقاقير المعتمدة من إدارة الغذاء والدواء
- حملة تواصل مؤسسة “ألايت” الصحية لكوفيد-19 “بأيدينا” تصل إلى 100 مليون شخص في العالم
- Secretary Pompeo’s Call with German Foreign Minister Maas
- Algeria’s Foreign Minister Warns Of The Deteriorating Situation In Libya And Calls For Intensification Of Efforts.
The Algerian President Appoints A New Military Commander For The Provinces Bordering LibyaJuly 10, 2020
Algeria- The Algerian President, Abdel Majid Taboun, Thursday, appointed Omar Tlemceni, as new commander for the fourth military area in the border region of Wuargla with Libya. The Algerian presidency said in a statement that the President “Taboun” has assigned “Omar Tlemceni” to lead the fourth military aspect as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defense. The fourth military aspect in Algeria includes most of the provinces bordering with Libya, and its headquarters are in the state of Wuargla.
Source: Libya News Agency
