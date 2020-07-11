The Algerian President Appoints A New Military Commander For The Provinces Bordering Libya

Algeria- The Algerian President, Abdel Majid Taboun, Thursday, appointed Omar Tlemceni, as new commander for the fourth military area in the border region of Wuargla with Libya. The Algerian presidency said in a statement that the President “Taboun” has assigned “Omar Tlemceni” to lead the fourth military aspect as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defense. The fourth military aspect in Algeria includes most of the provinces bordering with Libya, and its headquarters are in the state of Wuargla.

Source: Libya News Agency